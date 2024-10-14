Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Significance of This Day

Kojagiri purnima , also known as Kojagiri full moon or Sharad Purnima, is celebrated on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Ashwin (September-October) and holds cultural and religious significance, particularly in Maharashtra and other parts of India. In 2024, this festival will be observed on October 16, with the full moon phase commencing at 8:00 AM and concluding on October 17 at 4:55 PM.

This festival marks the end of the harvest season, celebrating the abundance of crops and fostering gratitude within communities. It is dedicated to the moon, with people offering prayers and performing rituals to seek blessings for prosperity and good health. Associated with the goddess Lakshmi, who symbolizes wealth, it is believed that she descends to earth on this night to bless those who stay awake and celebrate under the moonlight.

Traditional foods, especially the sweet dish "Kheer," made from rice, milk, and sugar, are prepared and offered to the moon. kojagiri purnima is also a time for cultural celebrations, including music, dance, and traditional performances, fostering social connections as families gather to share food and festivities, strengthening bonds within the community.

Significance

kojagiri purnima is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi roams the earth, blessing those who are awake and devoted. The name "Kojagiri" is derived from the phrase "Ko Jaga Re," meaning "Who is awake?" This festival emphasizes keeping vigil throughout the night, engaging in prayers and rituals to honor the goddess.

Cultural Importance

Wealth and Prosperity: Devotees believe that observing fasts and performing puja on this day can alleviate financial difficulties and bring blessings of wealth and happiness.

Celebration Across Regions: The festival is particularly prominent in states like Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha. Different regions may have unique customs associated with the celebration124.

Rituals and Preparation for Puja:

Devotees typically gather items such as rice, fruits, flowers, and oil lamps for the puja.

The idol of Goddess Lakshmi is adorned with a saree and ornaments.

Puja Ceremony:

The puja is performed during Nishita Kaal (midnight), where devotees chant mantras and sing bhajans.

Offering rice kheer (a traditional sweet dish) under the moonlight is a common practice, believed to absorb the moon's beneficial properties.



Many devotees stay awake all night, engaging in devotional activities to honor Goddess Lakshmi124.

Kojagiri Pournima not only celebrates spiritual awakening but also marks a time for community bonding and cultural festivities centered around devotion to Goddess Lakshmi.

