Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Health Benefits of Drinking Masala Milk During Full Moon

Kojagiri Purnima, also known as Sharad Purnima, is a special festival celebrated with great enthusiasm, particularly during the full moon of the month of Ashwin. One of the key traditions during this celebration is the preparation of masala milk, which is enjoyed under the cool light of the full moon. There are also beliefs associated with health benefits on this day, particularly for skin conditions like vitiligo and even for the visually impaired.

Health Benefits of Drinking Masala Milk on Kojagari Purnima

Good for Skin and Eyes: It is believed that drinking masala milk under the moonlight on Kojagari Purnima can help with skin diseases like vitiligo. Some experts also suggest it benefits the visually impaired.

Supports Farmers: Buying milk directly from farmers is encouraged during this time, as it ensures they get a fair price for their product.

Improves Sleep Quality: The protein content in milk is known to promote better sleep. When combined with dry fruits like saffron, almonds, and cashews, it becomes a health-boosting drink that can improve sleep and overall wellness.

Boosts Immunity: Since Kojagari Purnima falls at the onset of colder weather, drinking warm milk with added dry fruits can help boost the immune system. Dry fruits contain healthy fats, and together with the warmth of milk, it provides the body with the energy it needs to stay strong during the colder months.

Scientific Reason: The belief in drinking milk under the moonlight also has a scientific basis. Milk is rich in lactic acid, and dry fruits add additional nutrients. The cool light of the full moon is thought to enhance the healing properties of the milk and dry fruits when consumed on this day.

Note: Drinking masala milk during Sharad Purnima is not only a cultural tradition but is also associated with various health benefits, especially when combined with the cool light of the full moon.