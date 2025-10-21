Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Puja Samagri and Rituals to Please Goddess Laxmi Puja

Lakshmi Pujan is one of the most auspicious day of the Diwali, we pray to goddess Lakshmi for wealth , health and prosperity. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of stable wealth, Ganesha (for wisdom and auspicious gains) and Kuber (the god who protects wealth) are duly worshipped. The belief behind this puja is that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi roams the earth and resides in the homes of devotees who welcome her in a clean house for a long time. This year Laxmi Pujan will be celebrated on October 21, 2025 Tuesday.

Auspicious time for worship (Lakshmi Pujan Shubh Muhurta 2025)

The most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is considered to be Pradosh Kaal (the time after sunset) and Vrishab Kaal (the time of stable Laxmi ). On Tuesday, October 21, from 5.32 pm to 8.16 pm (the time may vary slightly according to the local Panchang), this is the best auspicious time for worship. If you worship properly during this time, you will receive the stable grace of Laxmi.

Importance of Lakshmi Pujan

The main purpose of Lakshmi Pujan is to ensure that wealth, prosperity and opulence remain in the house. This puja not only brings money, but also health, success and peace of mind. On the night of Laxmi Pujan, oil and ghee lamps are lit in the house, which symbolize the victory of light over darkness. In this light, Goddess Lakshmi easily enters the house.

Lakshmi Pujan Puja List 2025

The main materials required for worship are idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh,

a mat (four colors) for worship,

red or yellow clothes,

copper urn, akshata,

turmeric-skunk,

gangajal,

janave,

panchamrut,

incense-lamp and camphor.

For offering, milk-sugar prasad and fruits will be required. Along with this, lotus, rose, bel leaves, shriphal (coconut), new coins (rupees), gold or silver items, as well as a knot of turmeric and mango leaves should be used in worship.

The proper worship of Lakshmi Puja should be done as follows:

Cleanliness and installation: After thoroughly cleaning the place of worship, place a mat (four colors) on it and spread a red cloth on it. A small seat (ras) of rice should be made on the mat and the idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh should be installed on it.

Kalash installation and lamp lighting: Place a copper kalash filled with water near the idol. Light a ghee lamp (e.g. a three-evening lamp) and start the worship by invoking 'Deep' with the feeling that it is the actual form of Vishnu.

Sankalp and Ganesh Puja: Take water in your right hand and make a resolution to worship. After that, first worship Lord Ganesha, offer Durva and Modak or sweets to him. Offer the prepared snacks.