LFW X FDCI opens with riot of colours, prints

New Delhi, Oct 12 Veteran designer Anamika Khanna kick-started the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2022 with a line of chic women's clothing under the pret label AK-OK. She also launched her men's wear collection at the event held at the Fountain of Joy at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, on Tuesday evening.

The show marked the return to an entirely physical, season-fluid edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Anamika Khanna's new collection

To the foot-tapping music by DJ Kayan, Anamika presented her collection which was a melange of prints, textures, and even contrasts. It comprised of crisp whites in form of draped dresses, pyjama sets, jacket, and the quintessentially timeless white kurta for men. It also included a range of loungewear, jackets, bombers, joggers, ripped palazzos, co-ords, and even body suits.

Khanna has used intricate handloom techniques like Shibori and 3D embroidery, to digital abstract and floral prints in fabrics like silks, satins, denims and chiffon.

Khanna, who believes in "everything is and will be AK-OK", revealed that her AK-OK story began at home and went on to travel the whimsical, yet relaxed road, making a journey if its own.

Khanna launched her men's wear collection

The show was attended by who's who of the Bollywood and fashion industry like actors Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Patralekha, Shibani Dandekar, Sona Mohapatra and designer Manish Malhotra, among others.

