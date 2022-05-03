Lizzo plays her trusty flute at Met Gala 2022

Rapper Lizzo garnered all the hooting and cheering from the Met Gala 2022 spectators by giving a musical twist to her red carpet appearance.

The singer, who just released her new single "About Damn Time" Lizzo turned up with her all gold signature flute and played on the red carpet for reporters.

A lot of clips from the fashion night have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which reporters and shutterbugs can be seen cheering while seeing Lizzo playing the flute at the event.

Apart from her musical element, Lizzo also caught eyeballs with her outfit.

She wore a hand-embroidered gold and black coat with a black, curve-hugging gown by Thom Browne. She paired the ensemble with a gold choker necklace and exceptionally long black nails, People reported. The singer flaunted corkscrew nails.

Page Six citing an exclusive clip from Vogue reported Browne had revealed the black silk satin dress took 1,200 "man hours" of the golden hand embroidery, which came to a grand total of 22,000 hours.

For the unversed, the 2022 Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor