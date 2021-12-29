Local furniture is trending

New Delhi, Dec 29 Today, many homeowners are developing a strong preference for local furniture rather than imported products, and noticeable shifts can be observed in consumer buying habits, with decor brands that promote regional craft and local skills and materials.

Moreover, with people and businesses beginning to look inward to enhance comfort and well-being, there has been a marked increase in the demand for bespoke, crafted products. This newfound admiration for homegrown brands, partially fueled by the pandemic, has propelled furniture designers to up the ante and offer designs whose quality, details, and ergonomic comfort are at par with international standards.

These developments in the furniture industry have also led to multiple textile and soft furnishing companies conducting business abroad to establish retail outlets in India for a consumer base that is well-travelled.

Suman Sharma, Principal and Head of Business, Mangrove Collective says, "The act of furniture-making calls for a striking balance between ergonomics

