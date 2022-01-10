Lohri 2022: Get this beautiful outfits for this year's Lohri and slay in the festive

Lohri is a festival of joy and lights, mainly celebrated in Punjab as the end of the winter season, and to welcome the summers, the festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. This year Lohri will be on 13th January. This day is also auspicious for newly married couples or those who have a new baby in their house.

The festival is celebrated by having a huge bonfire in the evening where all the family of neighbors comes together and take parikrama, offering maize grains, revdi, peanuts, corns, sesame seeds, etc into the burning fire. And when it comes to festivals the women and girls always get confused about their outfits and ended up buying nothing, but you don't have to worry now because we have come up with the best outfits for Lohri.

Long Anarkali Suit

Long Anarkali Suit can be the best choice for Lohri as it is a Punjab festival. And if you keep your hair open with long heavy earrings who will be surely the best looking lady among all. Red and Green colors can be a great combination.

Peplum Top with Skirt

If you are not much into traditional outfits then Peplum Top with Skirt is the great choice for you. And to give little enhance to the look you can also take dupatta with it. Also, you can complete your look with a bundle bag.

Punjabi Suit

As it is a Punjabi festival how can we not include Punjabi Suit on this auspicious day? Punjabi Suit will be the perfect outfit for this evening. And to keep the look elegant and full of Punjabi vibes wear polki earrings.

Sharara

Sharara pattern is now the trend amongst the girls and it is a well-fitted outfit for Lohri. You can choose juti with sharara and have potli. Also, the bright colors will be perfect for the evening.



Jacket Style Kurta

If you want to look a little stylist then Jacket Style Kurta will be a great option for you. And also the Jacket Style Kurta is now trending then go for it.

