Low-calorie and vegan chocobars

New Delhi, March 1 In the midst of a worldwide shift toward healthier and more mindful eating, The Brooklyn Creamery, a leading healthy ice cream brand, has added four new flavours to their already extensive line of dairy and non-dairy low-calorie chocobars.

The low-calorie ice-cream bars have 89-99 calories per serve and no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners or colours, and are aimed at the country's urban, young, health-conscious, and progressive-minded individuals who want to enjoy and 'feel good' by subscribing to a more mindful lifestyle. In addition, they contain 60% less fat than other premium ice creams! The two new flavours that are being introduced are:

. Soho Berry: Berry lovers, it's time to delight your taste buds with this low-cal Soho Berry chocobar. Soho Berry ice cream is coated in smooth white chocolate and topped with crunchy strawberry bits to give you a fun surprise in every bite!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor