New Delhi, June 24 Masterpieces from the iconic masters, dating back to their early years, will be on display in an exhibition, "Luminous Legacy", commemorating the 75th Anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) of Progressive Artist Group (PAG). The exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Raza Foundation and Triveni Kala Sangam, two prestigious institutions that have supported art and artists for decades.



With a preview on June 29, the exhibition, showcasing well over 30 works from legendary M F Husain, S H Raza, F N Souza, K H Ara, H A Gade, and S K Bakre will be showcased in Shridharani Art Gallery, and Triveni Gallery at Triveni Kala Sangam, from June 30 to July 10.

"The PAG had a plural vision of art: It accommodated different styles, idioms, art practices, and aesthetic approaches... The show is a modest attempt to underline their continuing presence and relevance," said Ashok Vajpeyi, Managing Trustee, of Raza Foundation.

"It is a significant milestone in our journey as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary (Silver Jubilee) of our gallery and the golden jubilee of the esteemed Progressive Artist Group in the same year," said Harsh Vardhan Singh, Director, of Progressive Art Gallery.

The works, reflecting the spirit of independence and plurality, will take the visitors to the bygone era of the 1940s and later decades, when India as a nation began taking determined strides to create a secular and free India.

