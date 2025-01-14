Magh Bihu 2025 Wishes: Share Bhogali Bihu WhatsApp Greetings and Messages

People of Assam state celebrate Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu; this festival aligns with agriculture as a harvest festival to mark the conclusion of the harvesting season. This is celebrated every year in the middle of January. Bhogali Bihu embodies the Assamese values of happiness, community, and respect for the abundance of nature.

The Magh Bihu is celebrated at the start of the month of Magh. For one week, Magh Bihu, the Assamese celebration of Sankranti, is held. Agni, the Lord of Fire, is honoured during the Magh Bihu festival. Surya, the Sun Lord, is honoured during the Sankranti festival across the rest of India.

Also Read | Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Family and Friends.

The fields are full of harvest, the long-awaited Bhogali is here again. There is a lot of excitement about Magh Bihu in Assam state. On the other hand, it is a tradition to greet when it comes to Bhogali Bihu. The barns are filled with the harvest of the fields, and the long-awaited Bhogali has arrived again.

Google India also celebrates Magh Bihu; in a post on X, the search engine giant wrote, "Celebrating Magh Bihu under meji by sharing love and Til Pitha with loved ones…and welcome a new beginning."

Celebrating Magh Bihu under meji by sharing love and Til Pitha with loved ones…and welcome a new beginning 🥰✨#KeepTraditionsAlivepic.twitter.com/ZsJAL78G4v — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 14, 2025

Happy Magh Bihu 2025 WhatsApp Wishes:

May the warmth of the Meji fire bring you happiness, prosperity, and success. Wishing you a joyful Magh Bihu!

As the festival of Bhogali Bihu brings people together, may it fill your life with love and laughter. Happy Magh Bihu!

Let this Magh Bihu be a time of joy, peace, and celebration with your loved ones. Have a prosperous and happy Bihu!

On this festive occasion of Bhogali Bihu, may your home be filled with the aroma of delicious feasts and the sound of laughter. Happy Bihu!

Celebrate the harvest, cherish the moments, and embrace the new beginnings. Wishing you a bright and beautiful Magh Bihu!

May the sweetness of pitha and laru fill your life with everlasting happiness. Happy Bhogali Bihu!

As we light the Meji and offer prayers, let’s hope for a year filled with positivity and success. Happy Magh Bihu!

May this Bhogali Bihu bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your heart with gratitude. Wishing you a joyous celebration!

Let the festive spirit of Bihu bring light and energy into your life. Happy Magh Bihu!

Celebrate the spirit of togetherness and the joy of abundance. Wishing you and your family a very happy Magh Bihu!

Happy Magh Bihu 2025 WhatsApp Messages

May Magh Bihu’s hues brighten your life and bring you joy and wealth. Greetings on Magh Bihu, friend.

I hope this season brings you a tonne of joy and development. To you and your loved ones, happy Magh Bihu.

Dance joyfully with your loved ones and savour your pitha. My beloved, happy Magh Bihu!

I pray that God would always shower you with happiness and joy. I wish you and your family a happy Magh Bihu.

I hope your life continues to bloom and that your crops grow nicely. Have a joyful and open heart while celebrating

Magh Bihu.

Bihu is a good day to make a fresh start. I hope you succeed in everything you do. Happy Bihu to all of you!

Let’s pray for prosperity, health, and success this Bihu. Happy Bihu!

May this day bring you happiness, health, and serenity. This Bihu, I’m sending my warmest regards and best wishes!

I’d like to wish you a pleasant Bihu that is full of plenty and happiness.

This Bihu, I’d like to extend my warmest regards to you and your loved ones!

From all of us here, you and your family have our warmest Bihu greetings. Happy Bihu!