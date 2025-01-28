Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of This Festival

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, or Magh Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated annually on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh. In 2025, the festival falls on February 1 and honors Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and bringer of wisdom and prosperity.

The festival, particularly significant in Maharashtra and Goa, emphasizes personal devotion and spiritual reflection, contrasting with the larger public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi later in the year. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti underscores themes of wisdom, prosperity, and overcoming obstacles. Devotees perform rituals that foster humility, spiritual growth, and blessings for new beginnings. Regionally known as Tila Kund Chaturthi or Varad Chaturthi, the day promotes community spirit and strengthens cultural bonds.

Tithi and Auspicious Timing

Tithi Start: February 1, 2025, at 1:08 AM

Tithi End: February 2, 2025, at 9:14 AM

Auspicious Time for Puja: February 1, 2025, from 11:38 AM to 1:40 PM (2 hours and 2 minutes)

This year's Maghi Ganesh Jayanti coincides with Raviyog, enhancing the spiritual significance of the day. However, Bhadra and Panchak will also remain during this period. Devotees should perform rituals during the auspicious window to maximize spiritual benefits.

Significance of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha was born on this day, making it a significant occasion for his devotees. Observing a fast and performing rituals on this day is believed to fulfill unfulfilled desires, remove obstacles, and bring happiness and prosperity.

Offering Modak (a favorite of Lord Ganesha) during the puja is considered especially auspicious.

The day is also regarded as an opportunity to seek blessings for wisdom, good fortune, and new beginnings.

Rituals of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti

Fasting: Devotees observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, breaking it only after completing the puja.

Puja Preparation: The idol of Lord Ganesha is worshipped with turmeric, flowers, incense, and sweets like Modak.

Chanting and Offerings: Devotees recite Ganesha mantras and offer fruits and other items to seek his blessings.