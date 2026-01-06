Makar Sankranti–Shattila Ekadashi 2026: Rare Yoga Forms After 11 Years; Know Powerful Remedy For Good Virtue

Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu culture and is celebrated in many parts of India. The festival is observed on a grand scale across the country. Makar Sankranti marks the sun's northward journey, and Shat Tila Ekadashi which is a special service offered to Lord Vishnu using sesame seeds. In 2026, as both these auspicious occasions fall on the same day, January 14th, an extremely powerful 'Punya Yoga' (auspicious combination) has been created.

According to astrologer Dr. Yogesh Sharma, the spiritual practices and charity performed on this day not only complete stalled tasks but also remove the flaws of seven generations.

Why is the confluence of Shat Tila Ekadashi and Sankranti special?

According to numerology and astrology, on this day, the energy of the sun and the grace of Lord Vishnu are received together. 'Shat Tila' means the use of sesame seeds in six ways. Since sesame seeds are also important on Sankranti, using them on this day brings health and financial stability.

Special remedies for progress

Astrologer Dr. Yogesh Sharma has suggested the following rituals for special benefits on this day:

1. Worship of Lord Vishnu and listening to hymns: Wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Reciting or listening to the 'Vishnu Sahasranama' (thousand names of Vishnu) on this day is extremely effective. This destroys negative energy in the house and brings peace and happiness.

2. Service at a Vitthal temple: Visit a nearby Vitthal temple or Vishnu temple and offer sesame seeds and jaggery as prasad (offering). Since Vitthal is a form of Vishnu, offering this prasad on Sankranti brings sweetness and prosperity to life.

3. Charity according to one's capacity (Great Charity): Giving to the needy on this day is of special importance. The donation should include sesame seeds, jaggery, sweets, and clothes. Charity performed on Sankranti yields 'Akshaya' (never-ending) results.

4. Six ways to use sesame seeds: Since it is Shat-Tila Ekadashi, performing six rituals with sesame seeds – bathing with sesame seeds, applying a sesame seed paste, offering sesame seeds in a fire ritual, offering sesame seeds as a libation, donating sesame seeds, and consuming sesame seeds – also yields the full benefits of Makar Sankranti.

Benefits of this practice:

Removal of defects: The negative effects of Saturn and Rahu in the horoscope are mitigated.

Financial benefits: Pending dues are recovered, and new investment opportunities open up.

Health: The use of sesame seeds provides protection against winter illnesses.