Makhana for Weight Loss: How to Eat It the Right Way for Maximum Benefits

Weight Loss Tips: Loosing weight has become difficult task due to busy lifestyle, we do not get enough time to pay attention to ourselves, as a result, the weight increases. Nowadays, many people go on diets to lose the weight they have gained, but not everyone can follow the difficult rules of starvation or diet. In such a situation, Makhana is such a light, nutritious and easy-to-digest food, which can be very beneficial for losing weight.

We often eat Makhana to lose weight, but we do not get the desired results from it. What is the reason for this? Because, as important as eating Makhana is, it is equally important to eat it properly. The nutrients in Makhana are fully absorbed by the body and the weight loss process starts smoothly only when Makhana is eaten at the right time and in the right way. Just eating Makhana does not mean that weight will automatically decrease; its effect depends on how, how much and when it is eaten. Makhana (makhana fat burning benefits) eaten incorrectly, such as fried in too much ghee or with too much salt and spices, can also increase weight. Therefore, if you want to lose weight, it is very important to know the right way to eat makhana.

How is makhana beneficial for weight loss.

In Ayurveda, makhana is also called 'Tridosh Nashak', which means it helps to balance the three doshas of vata, pitta and kapha. According to Ayurveda, makhana is nutritious. makhana gives instant energy to the body. Along with this, the properties present in it keep digestion balanced, which reduces the chances of excess fat accumulation in the body. makhana nourishes the body, keeps the stomach light and also controls appetite due to its fiber.

Makhana is rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, protein and antioxidants. Due to these nutrients in makhana, it is not only light and beneficial for digestion, but also smoothens the metabolic process. Makhana helps in the weight loss process in many ways. The fiber present in it keeps the stomach full for a long time, which prevents frequent hunger and automatically reduces calorie intake.

The right way to eat Makhana for weight loss...

Roasted and seasoned: - You can eat Makhana by roasting it and mixing it with salt and spices (e.g. black pepper, chaat masala). With milk: - You can also boil Makhana with milk and eat it. In salad: You can also eat it as a crunchy snack by mixing it in salad.

If you eat Makhana as snacks, you will not have the desire to eat unhealthy things. Use minimum oil or ghee while making Makhana and avoid eating packaged, high sugar/salt Makhana.