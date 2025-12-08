How Drinking 3 Liters of Water Daily for a Month Improves Your Body, Here's What Expert Say

Water is one of the most essential things for our body. It not only keeps us hydrated, but also helps in improving skin, digestion, hair, and overall health. Nutritionist Venika Jain has shared a video on her Instagram handle. In this video, she has advised drinking 3 liters of water daily for 30 days. She says that if a person drinks 3 liters of water regularly for 30 days, then many positive changes can be seen in the body. Let's understand it.

In the first week, you may have to go to the toilet constantly, because the kidneys start flushing out the toxins and extra junk accumulated in the body. After a few days, this frequency of urination decreases. Also, the excess salt in the body starts coming out, which reduces swelling and bloating. This is the first process of cleansing that starts inside the body.

In the second week, clear changes start to be seen in the skin. As water hydrates the skin cells, the face starts to glow naturally. The skin looks soft and smooth. Digestion improves, stool passes easily through the large intestine, and constipation problems are reduced. Also, drinking enough water makes the body feel full, which reduces food cravings.

The ability to concentrate improves in the third week. Since a large part of the blood is made up of water, drinking enough water improves blood flow and more oxygen reaches the brain. This increases mental clarity. Apart from this, water relaxes the muscles, so muscle pain is also felt less.

By the end of a month, changes in hair and nails also begin to be seen. Water helps in delivering nutrients to the right parts of the body, thus improving hair and nail growth. Blood pressure remains under control, and heart health improves. Drinking enough water helps the entire body system work more effectively.

In other words, drinking 3 liters of water daily can be beneficial for the body in many ways. However, those who have kidney or heart-related problems should decide the amount of water after consulting a doctor.