Can You Eat Amla During Pregnancy? Benefits, Risks, and Expert Tips

During pregnancy, women are advised to take special care of their diet. Including pulses, dry fruits, seeds, green leafy vegetables and fruits in their diet during this period is beneficial for health. But many women have a question, should they eat amla during pregnancy? We talked to Ayurvedic experts about this. Dr. Chanchal Sharma, Director and Gynecologist of Asha Ayurveda, told a website that amla is very beneficial if consumed properly and in the right quantity during pregnancy.

Benefits of eating amla during pregnancy

Dr. Chanchal Sharma says that amla is safe for pregnancy and can be eaten in various ways. But it should always be consumed under the advice of a doctor and in limited quantities.

Benefits of Amla Relieves anemia Increases immunity Helps reduce constipation Controls blood pressure Helps purify blood Reduces morning sickness Improves digestion

Reduces the risk of diabetes during pregnancy

According to the International Journal of Research, consuming Amla in excess can cause constipation, diarrhea, indigestion and dehydration. Therefore, it should be consumed in limited quantities.

How to eat Amla during pregnancy?

It is best to eat fresh Amla. It helps in keeping the blood clean and removing toxins from the body.

Amla juice: You can drink Amla juice, but always mix it with water.

Amla powder: Amla powder can be mixed with water. However, its quantity should be taken only in the amount prescribed by the doctor.

Amla candy: Amla candy can also be taken during pregnancy. But if you have diabetes or gestational diabetes, use sugar-free amla candy.

What to watch out for?

Although amla is beneficial, it should be consumed in limited quantities. A doctor's consultation is necessary before consuming amla in any form. It is always more beneficial to eat amla in the morning on an empty stomach.