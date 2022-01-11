Manish Malhotra launches ceremonial ethnic fabric collection with BTPL

New Delhi, Jan 11 "Linen is a fabric I have worked very rarely with, so when I was asked to style a range of the new fabrics with Linen Vogue, I was most excited. I wanted to travel through a diverse palette of prints and colours that oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire. The alluring fabric of LinenVogue - La Classe is a symphonic harmony of various heterogeneous elements that span from staid classic to the edgy take of new-age appeal. They inspire a sense of reminiscence and reflect upon the transient nature of time in a range of new-age, dynamic and wayward selection of linen this season," said designer Manish Malhotra at the launch of his premium ceremonial ethnic fabric line in collaboration with BRFL Textiles Private Limited

