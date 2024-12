Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2024 Aarti: Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi Aarti Lyrics in English for Mahalaxmi Vrat Puja

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat, celebrated during the auspicious Margashirsha month, is a significant religious observance dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, success, and happiness. People usually observe this fast on Thursdays, especially in the Margashirsha month, by fasting (not eating) and praying to Goddess Lakshmi to bring her blessings into their homes. One of the most important parts of this ritual is singing the "Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi" aarti, which is believed to bring peace, success, and prosperity to the lives of the devotees. For Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2024, we present the English translation of this powerful aarti to help devotees connect deeply with the divine energy of Goddess Lakshmi and receive her blessings during their prayers.



Shri Mahalakshmi Aarti for Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2024:

Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi,

Vasasi Vyapak Rupe Tu Sthul-Sukshmi ॥ Dhru ॥

Karvirpuravasini Survarmunimata,

Purhar Varadayini Murhar Priyakanta.

Kamalakaren Jathari Janmavila Dhata,

Sahasravadani Bhudhar Na Pure Gun Gata. ॥ 1 ॥

Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi,

Vasasi Vyapak Rupe Tu Sthul-Sukshmi. ॥ Dhru ॥

Matuling Gada Khetak Ravikirani,

Jhalake Hatak-Vati Piyushrasapani.

Manikrasana Surangavasana Mruganayani,

Shashikarvadana Rajas Madanachi Janani. ॥ 2 ॥

Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi,

Vasasi Vyapak Rupe Tu Sthul-Sukshmi. ॥ Dhru ॥

Tarashakti Agamya Shivbhajakan Gauri,

Sankhya Mhanati Prakruti Nirgun Nirdhari.

Gayatri Nijabeeja Nigamagam Sari,

Prakate Padmavati Nijadharmachari. ॥ 3 ॥

Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi,

Vasasi Vyapak Rupe Tu Sthul-Sukshmi. ॥ Dhru ॥



Amrutbharite Sarite Adhadurite Vari,

Mari Durgat Asuran Bhav Dustar Tari.

Vari Mayapatal Pranamat Parivari,

He Roop Chidroop Tadroop Davi Nirdhari. ॥ 4 ॥

Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi,

Vasasi Vyapak Rupe Tu Sthul-Sukshmi. ॥ Dhru ॥

Chaturanane Kushchit Karmachya Oli,

Lihilya Astil Mate Maze Nijabhali.

Pusoni Charanatali Padsumane Kshali,

Mukteshwar Nagar Kshirsagar Bali. ॥ 5 ॥

Jai Devi Jai Devi Jai Mahalakshmi,

Vasasi Vyapak Rupe Tu Sthul-Sukshmi. ॥ Dhru ॥



Shri Mahalakshmi Aarti in Marathi Video

As devotees chant the aarti with full devotion, they believe that Goddess Mahalakshmi showers her blessings upon them, bringing peace, wealth, and happiness to their homes. This sacred aarti holds a special place in the Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat and is a significant part of the ritual. May Goddess Mahalakshmi’s divine presence bring brightness, joy, and abundance to your life this festive season.