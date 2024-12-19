Mahalaxmi Guruvar Vrat 2024: When to Perform Udyapan Amid Saphala Ekadashi on December 26

The Mahalaxmi Vrat is performed on Margashirsha Thursdays (Margashirsha Guruvar 2024) to attain wealth, progeny, and approval. This year, the ritual of Mahalaxmi Vrat will be conducted in households on December 5. According to tradition, this Vrat is observed over four Thursdays. However, this year the fourth Thursday of Margashirsha, which falls on December 26, coincides with the day of Saphala Ekadashi, leading many to question The Mahalaxmi Vrat is observed on the Margashirsha Thursdays (Margashirsha Guruvar) to attain wealth, progeny, and goodwill.

This year, the ritual was performed in households on December 5th. As per tradition, this vrat is carried out for four Thursdays. However, since the fourth Thursday of Margashirsha, which falls on December 26th, coincides with the day of Saphala Ekadashi, many people are uncertain about when to perform the udyapan (completion of the vrat). Let's explore the answers given by knowledgeable individuals regarding this.

According to the tradition of Margashirsha Thursday, the udyapan should be done on the last Thursday. However, this year, the last Thursday coincides with Ekadashi. Therefore, questions arise about how to conduct the udyapan and how to invite married women for the meal. The Margashirsha Thursday vrat and Ekadashi are entirely separate rituals and have no connection. Hence, the udhyapan must be performed on December 26, as stated in the vrat guidelines, especially for those who are not fasting for Ekadashi. They should perform the udhyapan and offer naivedya (food offerings).

Married women who are not fasting for Ekadashi should be invited for the meal. Those who are observing the Ekadashi fast should worship and partakes only in the holy water and later consume fasting foods at night. Alternatively, women observing the Ekadashi fast can follow the regular vrat, perform the udyapan, present naivedya, and offer that plate to a cow, then continue their fast. This way, the vrat tradition is fulfilled while the Ekadashi fast continues, as informed by Ashok Kulkarni.

On the day after Ekadashi, which is Friday (December 27, 2024), the udyapan naivedya should be offered, and the prasad should be accepted. Gods do not fast; instead, humans observe fasts for God. Others who are fasting on Ekadashi should partake in the holy water, while the prasad should be consumed the following day.

The coincidence of the last Thursday and Ekadashi has led some people to create confusion unnecessarily. This isn't the first time such a situation has arisen. However, due to the excessive use of social media in the past 4 to 5 years, some individuals spread incorrect information, leading to further confusion. Do not believe in this and perform the udyapan of the vrat as scheduled on December 26.