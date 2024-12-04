Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2024: Date, Puja Vidhi, Rituals and Significance of Mahalakshmi Vrat

In Maharashtra, the Margashirsha month is very important in the Hindu religion and is considered one of the most holy months. It starts after the Diwali festival, and this year, Margashirsha will begin on December 5, 2024. A special tradition in Maharashtra is the Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat, a fast for Goddess Lakshmi, which is observed every Thursday during this month. Notably, this year, the Margashirsha month begins on a Thursday, making it especially auspicious.

During this time, people set up a "Kalash" at home and performs devotional pujas with great fervor. The last Thursday of the month is celebrated with a Haldi-Kumkum ceremony, a unique tradition in Maharashtra. Here are the Thursdays (Guruvar Vrat) in the Margashirsha month this year:

Here are the Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2024 Dates:

First Guruvar (Thursday) – December 5, 2024

Second Guruvar (Thursday) – December 12, 2024

Third Guruvar (Thursday) – December 19, 2024

Fourth Guruvar (Thursday) – December 26, 2024

Margashirsha Thursday Puja Vidhi:

Preparation of the Puja Space: Clean the area where Goddess Lakshmi's idol will be placed.

Draw a rangoli around the platform (pat).

Setup: Place a red cloth on the platform and spread rice grains over it.

Position a copper Kalash on the rice. Apply turmeric and vermillion to the Kalash. Fill it with water, rice grains, durva grass, a coin, and a betel nut.

Cover the Kalash with betel or mango leaves and place a coconut on top.

Placement of the Idol: Spread rice on the red cloth and establish the Kalash on it. Place a photo or idol of Goddess Lakshmi next to it.

Offerings: Arrange betel leaves, coconut, dry fruits like almonds and dates, sugar candy, jaggery, and fresh fruits in front of the Kalash.

Puja Rituals: Perform the puja with devotion, reciting Lakshmi mantras and offering the prepared items.

Conclude the puja by presenting Naivedya (offering of food) to Goddess Lakshmi.



In Maharashtra, observing the Margashirsha Guruvar vrat is a practice rooted in deep devotion. Women and young girls worship Goddess Lakshmi on these Thursdays, read her katha (story), and observe a fast throughout the day. The Margashirsha Guruvar vrat concludes with offering Naivedya to the goddess, symbolizing gratitude and devotion.

This sacred practice is believed to bring prosperity, peace, and blessings to the household, making it a cherished tradition in the state.