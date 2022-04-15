Meet the Kapoors!

New Delhi, April 15 Bollywood's most-talked about couple Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a beautiful intimate ceremony at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While the news of the couple wearing Sabyasachi started making the rounds earlier this week, there was no real confirmation. The 29-year-old actress ditched the customary red lehenga for an elegant hand dyed organza sari paired with a handwoven tissue veil. She completed the look with striking uncut diamonds and hand string pearls. The groom opted for an embroidered silk sherwani and a multi-strand pearl necklace.

When it comes to Bollywood weddings, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the go-to designer. He has dressed many A-list brides mostly in lehengas in bright tones. However, for this outing, he kept everything soft, unique and subtle. The bride's blouse was detailed with butterfly motifs and intricate tilla work. The monotone colour, minimal make-up and the styling was a refreshing change.

Later in the day, Bhatt posted some wedding pictures on her Instagram account with a sweet caption. She said, "Today surrounded by our family and friends at home, in our favourite spot - the balcony where we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship, we got married. Thank you for the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special."

