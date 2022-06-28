Men have it too

New Delhi, June 28 Have you or your partner ever noticed that you are having hot flushes, gaining weight, or an impaired sexual function?

These are just a few of the symptoms of male menopause, a health condition that doesn't get much attention.

We all know that women have a fixed ovarian reserve which gradually decreases over time, leading to menopause. Men don't go through menopause, but they face a similar problem as their testosterone levels tend to drop dramatically. And it's called andropause, or just male menopause. As men age, they undergo a number of changes, from graying of hair to loss of muscle mass. The drop in testosterone levels is one of the most dramatic changes men go through.

"It's not often discussed since there isn't much research on the issue, owing to the fact that you don't die from a decrease in gonadal hormones, and the hormone withdrawal isn't as extreme as in women. When males experience this, there are typically other factors at play, in addition to the decline in hormones such as workplace stress, marriage stress, life management, and lifestyles," said Dr Anubha Singh, Gynecologist and IVF Expert from Shantah Fertility Centre, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.

What is Andropause exactly?

The reduction in testosterone levels in males is referred to as male menopause.

"Anytime beyond the age of 40, when women's oestrogen levels begin to decline. Low testosterone is a term used by certain doctors to describe it. It is natural to see a decrease in the production of the male hormone testosterone as you become older, but it can also happen when you have diabetes. Late-onset hypogonadism, often known as age-related low testosterone, is a steady decrease in testosterone levels. It is a more gradual menopause than female menopause, in which ovulation stops and hormone production drops over a short period of time," explained Dr. Anubha Singh.

What are a few of the signs and symptoms?

Fatigue, poor libido, and difficulties concentrating are just a few of the symptoms that might occur as a result of this reduction. Apart from these following are other signs and symptoms:

. Diminished mental acuity

