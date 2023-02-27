Moinak Dutta becomes one of the First Indian Independent Musician to use Stable Diffusion AI Animation:

Moinak Dutta is an Indian actor, writer, musician, and singer who hails from Kolkata. He started his career in performing arts as an EMCEE, anchoring and hosting various ATL, BTL, corporate, and creative events. Over time, Moinak's love for music grew, and he started producing his own independent music under the pseudonym of Shaivya. Moinak's interest in exploring new ways to express his creativity led him to the world of artificial intelligence, where he became one of the first Indian independent musicians to use Stable Diffusion AI Animation technology to produce music videos. With this technology, Moinak has been able to create stunning music videos on a limited budget, which has helped him stand out in a market, where viewers have access to videos produced by big labels with huge budgets.

One of Moinak's most popular songs, "Just Wanna Be a Good Man" is a psychedelic metal song, produced and sung by him, has a music video, which he created using Stable Diffusion AI animation. He is now gearing up for the release of his next song, "Duniya Ki Philosophy," later next month, the video of which, he says, will delve deeper into the possibilities that this technology has to offer. Despite his success in the world of music, Moinak remains humble and curious about the future of AI animation. "I feel that I am just skimming the surface," he admits. "There is more that one can do with this technology, and as it gets better, I wish to keep coming back to explore all that it will have to offer in the near future."

