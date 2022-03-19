Moisturisers that moisturise, target and protect

New Delhi, March 19 Daytime is when our skin requires the most attention - sun exposure, long hours of air conditioning at work, and a variety of other external factors all contribute to skin problems! Following the success of its highly effective serums, Nykaa SKINRX enters a new category by introducing a new line of Day Moisturisers for Normal to Dry Skin.

The moisturiser's formulation is meticulously designed to ensure high-performance efficacy, taking your daytime skincare regimen to the next level. This multitasking product with 3-in-1 benefits is available in two variants - Vitamin C and Niacinamide. It moisturises, targets skin concerns such as blemishes, acne marks, hyperpigmentation, and dullness, and protects from sun damage with SPF 15.

Day moisturisers, a great ally to the face serum, go above and beyond to seal and protect the newly achieved glow. Designed to address common skin concerns among Indian consumers, the moisturisers feature an effective ingredient blend that cares for and nourish the skin on multiple fronts, filling each skin layer with long-lasting, plumping hydration for a dewy glow. The formula is light and luxuriously moisturises the skin without leaving an oily, glossy, or heavy residue. All you have to do to achieve healthy skin is to Dot, Massage, and Moisturize. The dermatologically tested product is clean and extremely safe for anyone over the age of 16 to use.

Nykaa SKINRX 5 per cent Niacinamide Day Moisturiser is a science-backed solution that provides the ultimate moisturization while also reducing dark spots, blemishes, and acne marks on normal to dry skin. It contains a potent blend of 5 per cent Niacinamide, Zinc, and Alpha Arbutin. Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that benefits the skin by brightening it, reducing the appearance of enlarged pores, and regulating sebum production. It's essentially a genie in a bottle!

Nykaa SKINRX Vitamin C Day Moisturiser for Normal to Dry Skin provides maximum moisturization while also removing dullness, hyperpigmentation, and revealing a radiant shine. It contains four types of Vitamin C - Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Kakadu Plum, and Amla - making it the ideal potion for achieving a bright, youthful glow.

Nykaa Brands CEO Reena Chabbra "A moisturiser is essential to a skincare regimen and is one of the fastest growing categories." With such a positive response to our Nykaa SKINRX serums, we've expanded the portfolio to include day moisturisers to boost the efficacy of a skincare routine. Our initial offering includes Vitamin C and Niacinamide, two potent active ingredients that provide consumers with targeted skin solutions. With Nykaa SKINRX, we aim to provide a skincare line that contains scientifically proven active ingredients that are internationally recognised and thoroughly researched, resulting in real, visible results."

Nykaa SKINRX is a travel-friendly, dermatologically tested product, and is free from fragrance, alcohol, SLS, paraben, and cruelty. The collection will be available on the Nykaa website/ app and in-stores across India and is priced INR 399 onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor