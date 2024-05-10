Mother's Day Special: Know What the Mothers of India's Icons Taught Us About Motherhood

Mother's Day is very important and significant day dedicated to showing appreciation for our mothers. It is a time to make them feel truly special and valued for all that they have done for us. Our mothers are the ones who brought us into this world and have made countless sacrifices to ensure our well-being and happiness. The following are some inspiring quotes from mothers of India's icons that beautifully illustrate the essence of motherhood and the unconditional love that comes with it.

1. Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Mothers are firm in their decisions and yet loving to their children."

2.Putlibai Gandhi, mother of Mahatma Gandhi

"Mothers are agents of creation. Life starts within them, and each life is raised by the warmth and affection and unconditional love of mothers."

3. Kamala Nehru, mother of Indira Gandhi

"Mothers can make children feel proud of doing (or giving) something for others."

4.Teji Bachchan, mother of Amitabh Bachchan

"The word 'Mother' means good. There are no bad mothers in the world."

5.Shevanti Mangeshkar, mother of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

"Take it for granted that your children love you too and accept their style of expression."