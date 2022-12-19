Mr. Pramod Bharal quotes Gandhi when he talks about his mission to create a ‘Disease-free, War-free, and Peaceful society’

Mr. Pramod Bharal is amongst a handful of Indian philanthropists who are passionate about bringing change into the society today. A chemical engineer by degree, the founder of PSA Chemicals & Pharmaceutical and Rainbow Life Sciences private limited, Mr. Pramod Bharal is a man of many talents. After dedicating 50 years of his life to the pharmaceutical industry, he has earned a well established reputation in his field. Now he has shifted his attention to his new ayurvedic company, Rainbow Life Sciences Pvt Ltd with a mission to create a ‘Disease-free, War Free and Peaceful World’. We dive into his life’s mission, aim and his future plans.



Your mission is indeed a noble one, however how did you come to this point in your life? What led up to this moment?



I started my professional career after graduating with a B. Tech degree from Lakshmi Narayan Institute of Technology. After which I Founded PSA Group of companies, based in Mumbai successfully manufacturing and exporting Pharmaceutical Finished Formulations to many countries across the globe. I worked day in and day out to establish my firm and make it one of the most reputable contract research and manufacturing organisations in India. PSA was established as a firm in 1985 to render technical services in the API manufacturing sector. Now, I’ve shifted my focus to my new company, Rainbow Life Sciences Pvt Ltd to bring 100% plant based ayurvedic medicines to consumers.



What was the idea behind launching your new mission?



Our country ranks 145th among the 195 eligible countries in the healthcare efficiency index. Currently, the Indian government has a health spending of just Rs 3 per person per day. About 63 percent of the total healthcare spending in India is incurred by way of out-of-pocket expenses by individuals. Even as the government increases focus on universal health coverage, the total healthcare spending in India is about 2.1 per cent of the country’s GDP. This is simply the case for common diseases, however the accessibility to rare disease medication is even scarce. I came up with my new mission to combat all of these problems and to find a solution for them.



How do you plan on enforcing and actually substantiating your wonderful and thought provoking ideas?

I am a man of my actions and before we even launched the mission, my team and I had all of our groundwork laid. We have introduced a line of 100% plant based ayurvedic medicines for consumers. We have identified 18 ailments whose treatment and medicine costs are unaffordable for the masses. From offering the weaker sections of society the same medicine at an affordable price to sometimes bearing the full cost of it myself, I am determined to reach my goal. My only wish is to ensure that no person has to suffer simply because they do not have the means of healing and getting better.



Lastly, where do you see yourself and this mission in the next 5 years?



As a person, I have always been deeply inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals. Staying true to those, my hope for the future will be to provide access to as many people as I can to safe and affordable healthcare and medication. We will only be able to create a Disease- free, War- free and peaceful society if all three of these conditions are achieved in even the lowest stratas of our country.