Nancy Tyagi's New Cape Saree Look at Cannes 2024 Takes Internet by Strom (Watch Video)

Indian influencer Nancy Tyagi is making our country proud by walking Cannes red carpet with amazing self-design dress. After viral ruffle pink gown Nancy has served audience with second after party look. This time she wore a designer saree with cape on head. This look of her is trending.

Silver saree and matching backless blouse has taken internet by storm. Netizens are parsing her for her efforts. Nancy Tyagi is a rising fashion influencer from Uttar Pradesh, born in Baranwa, Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi rose to prominence by recreating celebrity outfits from scratch, including ensembles worn by stars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Her remarkable journey includes debuting at Cannes 2024 in a breathtaking pink gown that she meticulously crafted herself, requiring a month of labor, 1,000 meters of fabric, and weighing 20 kg. Tyagi's authenticity and talent have earned her admiration from fellow influencers, celebrities, and a massive following on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube