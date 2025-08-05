Narali Bhat Recipe for Narali Purnima 2025; Know How to Make This Sweet Coconut Rice

Narali Paurnima is one of the prominent Hindu festival which is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and other costal parts of India. It is believed that fishermen worship sea and ask him to be clam as the rainy season is about to end. They also ask to help them and protect they while they catch fish in sea. This year Narali Paurnima falls on 8th August (Friday). Other than offering Coconut one more dish is made that is Narali Bhat (sweet rice made from coconut).

To make easy simple Narali Bhat here are few simple steps.

Ingredients: 1 cup (200 g) any rice (Basmati or Ambemohar proffered), 2 cups water, 1 and 3/4 cup grated jaggery, 1 and 3/4 cup freshly grated coconut, 3‑4 whole cloves, 3‑4 green cardamom pods (plus 1 tsp cardamom powder), 1‑2 sticks of cinnamon or a few strands of saffron (optional, richer), 4 tbsp ghee, 8‑10 cashew nuts, 8‑15 raisins.

Pinch of salt

Recipe: Wash rice thoroughly

Wash the rice thoroughly and drain. In a pot, bring 2 cups water to boil with cloves, cardamom pods (smashed lightly), a pinch of salt, and a little ghee. Add rice, boil, then cover and cook on low until 80 % done (grains should be soft but still separate). Spread rice on a large plate to cool and allow excess steam to escape. Add a bit more ghee and gently fluff.

Prepare jaggery–coconut syrup: Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Fry cashews and raisins on low flame until lightly golden. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, melt jaggery on low heat with grated coconut until fully liquid and smooth (break lumps). Optionally add a splash of coconut milk or saffron for richness. While the jaggery mixture is hot and smooth, add the cooled rice immediately.

Sprinkle cardamom powder (and saffron if using). Stir gently so rice grains remain intact, mixing well. Saute on low flame for 2–3 minutes, then turn off heat. Cover the pan and let it rest for 30 minutes—this enhances the flavor. Garnish with the reserved nuts and raisins before serving