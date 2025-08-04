When is Narali Purnima 2025? Know the Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Offerings and Significance Behind This Festival

Narali Paurnima is prominently celebrated in Maharashtra and the south parts of Indian states. This festival is celebrated by the fishermen, who honors the sea and lord varun. This Paurnima is also known as the Sharvan Paurnima which is celebrated according to Hindu calender. Narali Purnima holds special importance in the Konkani and Maharashtra regions, where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the fishing community. This day is dedicated to Varun, the sea god, and the festival involves offering coconuts referred to as "Narali" during the puja.

Narali Paurnima Shubh Muhurat

This year Narali Paurnima will be celebrated on August 8 2025, the day before Raksha Bandhan. The shubh Muhurat of this day beings on 2:12 pm.

Narali Paurnima Puja Vidhi

Fishermen acquire new boats, paint their existing vessels, and purchase fishing nets, decorating their boats with flowers and colors. They perform prayers, present coconuts, and worship Lord Varun. Brahmins observe a fast, perform Shravani Upkarma, and consume only fruits to ensure a prosperous life. Women prepare the traditional dish Narali bhaat.

Fishermen also offer pujas to their boats. They take a brief voyage across the sea in their decorated boats. After completing the puja rites, the day is celebrated with dancing and singing traditional songs by the sea.