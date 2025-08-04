Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Purnima Tithi and Significance of Festival

Raksha Bandh is one of the auspicious festival, which is celebrated bond between brother and sisters. On this day sister ties a band called as Rakhi. This band signifies the protection thread. It says that by tying this thread to brothers hand, he will protect sister from any obstacles in life. This festival is consider as one of the major festival in Hindu tradition. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9 2025 i.e coming Saturday.

Brothers and sisters wait for this day, whole year. This festival is celebrated on the Paurnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in month of Shravana. The Purnima tithi begins on August 8 2:15 pm and ends on August 9 2025 1:24 pm. The rakhi tying ceremony will start on 05:47 Am and end on 1:24 pm. Bhadra will not be a concern on August 9, 2025, as it will end before sunrise.

There are many stories behind the Raksha Bandhan festival one of which is of Lord Krishna and Draupadi. It is said that During a battle, Lord Krishna injured his finger. Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas, tore a piece of her saree and tied it around his wound.

Touched by this gesture, Krishna vowed to protect her forever. This bond is seen as a spiritual example of Raksha Bandhan protection in return for love.