Narali Purnima 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Time, Vidhi, and Significance of Shravana Purnima

Narali Purnima, an auspicious festival for Hindus, is particularly significant for fishermen along India's western coast. Celebrated to honor the sea god Varun, this festival is also known as Shravana Narali Purnima. It is observed on the Purnima Tithi in the month of Shravana according to the Hindu calendar.

Narali Purnima 2024: Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, Narali Purnima will be observed on August 19, 2024. The Purnima Tithi for Narali Purnima 2024 will begin at 03:04 AM and end at 11:58 PM on the same day.

Narali Purnima Significance

Narali Purnima holds special importance in the Konkani and Maharashtra regions, where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the fishing community. This day is dedicated to Varun, the sea god, and the festival involves offering coconuts—referred to as "Narali"—during the puja. The full moon day, or Purnima, marks the occasion. Fishermen living near the Western Ghats, who rely on the sea for their livelihood, pray to Varun for protection and favorable conditions. It is believed that Lord Varun influences the water and wind to safeguard them while at sea. The festival also marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the fishing season. Celebrations include dancing, singing, and offering prayers for prosperity, joy, happiness, and good fortune in the coming year.

Narali Purnima 2024: Rituals