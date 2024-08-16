Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Bhadra Kaal Time, Puja Rituals and Importance of Raksha Sutra

As the month of Shravan, part of the Chaturmas, unfolds, the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, observed on Shravan Purnima, carries deep cultural significance. Raksha Bandhan symbolizes the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, and as soon as Shravan begins, markets are filled with vibrant rakhis. People eagerly select their favorite rakhi to uphold this ancient tradition. This year, as Shravan Purnima approaches, many are curious about the exact date of Raksha Bandhan, the proper way to tie the rakhi, and the most auspicious time to perform the ritual. Let’s explore these details.

Although brothers and sisters who grew up together often find themselves separated due to circumstances, the cherished memories of their shared childhood remain close to their hearts. These timeless recollections become a source of comfort during difficult Raksha Bandhan. Beyond the bond of siblinghood, brothers and sisters also serve as mutual sources of inspiration. The tradition of tying a 'Rakshasutra,' which is now commonly known as Rakhi, dates back to Vedic times. The term 'Rakshasutra' has evolved over the centuries, with 'Rakhi' being a diminutive of the Sanskrit word 'Rakshaka.' It is believed that this term gained popularity in the Middle Ages. Across India, Rakhi is known by various names. In South India, it is called Narali Purnima, or Avani Avittam, while in Rajasthan, it is referred to as Ramrakhi or Chudarakhi.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date and Auspicious Timing

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2024. Shravan Purnima begins on August 18 at 3:04 p.m. and ends on August 19 at 11:55 p.m. Tying the Rakhi during this period, in a formal and respectful manner, is considered auspicious. The Raksha Sutra is believed to act as a protective shield for the brother when tied with prayers during the auspicious time. However, this year’s Rakhi Purnima coincides with Bhadrakal, a period considered inauspicious for important tasks. Despite this, in Maharashtra, the practice of Raksha Bandhan without mantras, pujas, and religious rituals is common, and experts suggest that tying Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal is not harmful.

How to Tie Rakhi in a Scientific Manner

To ensure a meaningful and traditional Raksha Bandhan, follow these steps: