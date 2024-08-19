Raksha Bandhan 2024: PM Narendra Modi Greets People, Says 'Best Wishes to All Countrymen on the Occasion'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 19. In a post on X, PM Modi said the auspicious occasion festival of Rakshabandhan wishes to all countrymen. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life.

समस्त देशवासियों को भाई-बहन के असीम स्नेह के प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के रिश्तों में नई मिठास और जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं सौभाग्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2024

