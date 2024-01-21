National Tourism Day : Most Sought-After Holiday Destinations of Bollywood Celebs

Kareena Kapoor

A village in southwest Switzerland, Gstaad is a wildly popular celebrity ski getaway. Roughly two hours away from Geneva or Zurich by car, this winter paradise offers scenic skiing in the Bernese Alps, serviced by 60 ski lifts. ​​Ideal for beginners and intermediate skiers, Gstaad is frequented by celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Lisa Haydon and Varun Dhawan.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor often travels to Thailand to relax by the beach, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Boman Irani

Boman Irani highlighted that in order to have the best holiday, the destination need not be a foreign location. Indeed the diversity India offers, very few continents also can’t offer. The actor says, Coorg is by far his much-loved destination in India.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently enjoyed their time off from work while holidaying in the UK. After the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023, the couple chilled in London. A video of the duo from their trip has also surfaced on social media. The two were accompanied by their daughter, Vamika.