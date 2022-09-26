Navratri 2022: Colours and significance to worship Goddess Durga

Navratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated twice a year in the country, during the month of Chaitra and Sharad. Navratri is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. However, the triumph of the Hindu Goddess Kali or Durga is the basic idea behind the Navratri celebration. The festival is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and all her nine incarnations.

The festival is dedicated to nine avatars of Maa Durga and the final day of the festival is celebrated as Vijayadashmi or Dussehra. Fasting, meditation, prayers during this period help bring about this deep rest. The nine days of Navratri hold specific significance and have different colours associated with each day.

Here are the nine colours of Navratri 2022 that you should know about, it is considered very special to have these theme for your Navratri until the festival ends.

Day 1 White- The first Sharad Navratri colour is white, you can decorate your mandap with beautiful white Tulips. Goddess Shailputri is worshiped after Kalash Sthapna.

Day 2 Red- The colour associated with the second day id Red. It symbolizes passion and love and is the most preferred colour of chunri which is offered to Maa Durga. Maa Bramacharni is worshipped on the second day.

Day 3 Royal Blue- The colour of the third day is royal blue, the colour is dedicated to Devi Chandraghanta, who is seen carrying half-moon on her forehead that represents emotional balance and keeps the mortals rooted to the basics. So, give your Navratri mandir decoration a breezy and positive look with the blue Navratri colour theme.

Dy 4 Yellow- Be creative bathing in the colour of the bright sunshine. Celebrate the first Navratri day with a sense of unparalleled optimism and joy. Maa Kushmanada is worshipped on this day.

Day 5 Green- The fifth day of Navratri is green colour and symbolizes nature of sense of growth, peace and serenity. Maa Skandmata is worshipped on the day.

Day 6 Grey- Hindus worship Goddess Katyayani on this day and she is seen as the slayer of tyrannical demon Mahisasura. Grey is the color of intellect and of compromise.

Day 7 Orange- Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on the seventh day. She is the seventh form of goddess Parvati and considered as the destructor of everything evil in the world. the colour is gives us positive energy and keeps the person energized and upbeat.

Day 8 Peacock Green- Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day. It signifies uniqueness and individuality.

Day 9 Pink- The last day is associated with pink colour and symbolizes with love, harmony and affection. Maa Siddidatri is worshipped on the last day.