Navratri 2022: Mouth Watering recipes to try this festive season

Navratri is around the corner and its time to prepare for 9 days of festivity, fasting, and feasting to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. This year Navratri will commence from 26 September to October 04, 2022.

The diversity of cultures, rituals and food in that one thing remain constant is the love for sweets, which are prepared and offered as prasad during the Navratri. Here are some sweet recipes you can prepare during the festival.

Aloo ka Halwa

This recipe is just to pressure cook the sweet potatoes and mash them nicely. Next step is to add some desi ghee and also add some dry fruits of your choice, condensed milk , sugar and mix it all together and cook the halwa. Once it is cooked add some cardamom and serve it hot.

Apple Rabri

One of the most Indian loved sweets that can be prepared using few ingredients. The traditional Apple rabri nutritious and make this perfect dessert during Navratri. To make this rabri take heavy bottom pan and add milk. Let it boil and reaches half of the quantity, add sugar and grated apples to the milk, next add dry fruits of your choice, saffron and sprinkle cardamom powder and mix well. Switch off the flame and serve with some apples and dry fruits on top of the rabri.

