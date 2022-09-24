Navratri 2022: Special recipes to try this festive season

Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals as it brings a never ending food-ride along with dandiya, puja and bhog. It is the year when Goddess Durga is celebrated with all the cheer for nine days. Navratri will begin from September 26 to October 04, 2022.

In the eastern part, in areas like West Bengal, and Guwahati is celebrated with pujos pandals, Dhunuchi dance and many more. Every part of India celebrates Nvaratri in different ways. In Tamil Nadu, it have the tradition to keep Gollu for days and similarly in Gujurat Dandiya Raas and Garba is highlighted. Different part of the nation is celebrated with different delicacies. Here is some of the most popular food preparations savored during Navratri.

Sabudana Papad is the realm of sabudana delicacies, it is made with sabudana and rock salt, it acts as a perfect accompanist for Navratri such as pulow. Sabudana Papad is certain to add the taste of love during festival. Kuttu ke Atta ku puri is the special menu of Navratri. Since during the 9 propitious days people avoid eating grains, meat, onion, and garlic, they turn towards basic recipes which are also known as ‘sattvik’ food. Another is Singhare Ka Samosa is one of the delicious evening time snack with the ingredients such as water chestnut flour, sendha naamak and a filling of spiced Chironji. One of the favourite food for Dosa lovers is Kuttu Ka Dosa forget the kuttupuris and create a crisp dosa recipe using Kutu ka atta (buckwheat flour) and a potato filling. It can serve with either mint or coconut chutney.

Banana Walnut Lassi is thee nourishing beverage will help get your energy up. It is made up of yoghurt, honey, bananas, and walnuts.