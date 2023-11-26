NCPA's Indian Music line up for December 2023

New Delhi, Nov 26 Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a place of pride in the realms of art and culture. The NCPA embraces the diversity of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes ranging from emerging to established performers. The consciously curated programming includes classical, and semi-classical to devotional, light, regional, folk and cross-over music. The unique thematic element associated with each property makes it exclusive. Over the past decade, the NCPA’s Indian music festivals have been appreciated by artistes as well as audiences worldwide.

Upcoming Events in December 2023:

Music Mirror: A-6 AKASH GANGA

Music Mirror - Annapurna Devi

What: Documentary screening on Annapurna Devi with English subtitles

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre

When: Friday, 1 December - 6.30 pm

Duration: 81 minutes

Entry: on a first come first served basis.

About the music screening: Annapurna Devi, fondly called "Maa" by her disciples, was a legendary surbahar exponent and an unparalleled Guru. Daughter and disciple of the celebrated Allauddin Khansaheb who founded the Maihar-Senia gharana, she was destined to rule the world of music but in the 1950's, she shuttered her music in silence, refusing all recordings and concerts.

Nityanand Haldipur, her disciple, sets out on a journey to tell her story. Cutting through the myths that have surrounded her, he attempts to find an answer to the question – can a musician exist without an audience?

Nirmal Chander has worked in the field of non-fiction since 1996 as an editor, director and producer. A recipient of three National Film Awards, his documentary Moti Bagh was submitted for the Oscars in 2019

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with the director.

Nad Ninad: From Our Archives

Listening Session on the Artistry of Dr. MS Subbulakshmi

Guided by RK Shriramkumar, supported by Amritha Murali and Sriraam Subbaraman

When: Thursday, December 7 - 6.30 pm

Where: Little Theatre

Entry: on a first come first served basis.

About the show: This program makes available NCPA’s archival recordings to lovers of Indian classical music. We have planned a session based on the rarely heard recordings of the legendary vocalist, Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi (1916 –2004), some of which were specially recorded for our archives during 1978.

MS Amma, as she was popularly known, was a naturally gifted musician who grew up in an environment conducive to learning the nuances at a very early age from doyens of the Carnatic (South Indian) world. Starting her career at the young age of 13, she went on to become one of the most celebrated exponents of Carnatic music, besides acting in a few films. Eventually, she came to be recognised as the iconic voice of devotion in the Independent India.

The event will be guided by the eminent violinist, RK Shriramkumar, who has had the privilege of accompanying the legendary vocalist in live concerts as well as for some commercial recordings. Based on this association, he will share his valuable insights into the music of MS Subbulakshmi. His presentation will include recordings and live demonstrations.

Born in an illustrious family of violinists, Shriramkumar was trained by his grandfather, RK Venkarama Shastry. Besides performing solo concerts at home and overseas, he has had the honour of accompanying several doyens of Carnatic music. Marked by the gayaki style of violin playing, his music is recognised for its soul-stirring quality. Furthermore, he is also renowned as a skilled composer for several music and dance productions featuring celebrated artistes.

With his innate musicality and vast experience in the world of music, Shriram Kumar is rightly regarded as a fine orator and an illustrious Guru. The list of awards and accolades received is equally impressive.

In this presentation, he will be supported by his disciple, Amritha Murali, who is also a talented vocalist. Sriraam Subbaraman will lend rhythmic support to mridangam.

Citi NCPA Aadi Anant: From here to eternity

The 13th edition of the Citi NCPA Aadi Anant festival seeks to celebrate the vitality of the guru-shishya tradition

About the Show: As trendsetters in their respective fields, Citi and NCPA stand committed to uphold the Indian heritage. Together, we are proud to present the thirteenth edition of 'Citi NCPA Aadi Anant Festival' with five events spread across two cities: Mumbai and Delhi.

This edition of the festival features presentations that include artistes of four different generations coming together to showcase genres from classical (art) and semi-classical, to folk and other lighter forms that collectively define the broad spectrum of music traditions in India.

Come, join us and explore the exciting soundscapes from here to eternity!

#Aadi Anant Concert 1 - Ft. Zakir Hussain, Sabir Khan, Debopriya Chatterjee

When: Saturday, 9 December - 6.30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre

Duration: 90 mins approx

Tickets: BookMyShow

About the show: In this presentation, Hussain will showcase the versatility of the tabla by performing solo pieces as well as exploring the sonic space together with the other two instrumentalists, leaving aside the conventional hierarchy of either one of the instruments. The spontaneous improvisations are bound to lead up to a musical dialogue that will take the listeners on a journey moving from classical to lighter genres, showcasing the capability of Indian instruments to express myriad shades of sound and emotion.

#Aadi Anant Concert 2 - Remembering the Divas: Gauhar Jaan, Begum Akhtar, M. S. Subbulakshmi, Shobha Gurtu, Noor Jahan, Kishori Amonkar

An NCPA Presentation

Conceived, curated and presented by Kaushiki Chakraborty & a group of musicians

When: Sunday, 10th December - 6.30 pm

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Duration: 90 minutes approx

Tickets: BookMyShow

Age Suitability: 6+

About the show: Besides presenting some memorable compositions associated with these six divas, the ensemble led by Kaushiki Chakraborty will also attempt to present some new compositions, keeping in mind the individual style of these divas.

