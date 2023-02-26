NCPA's Theatre & Films Line up for March

New Delhi, Feb 26 It's an exciting moment because performers are on stage and the spotlight is now shining in all its splendor. World-class theatre that entertains, challenges, and inspires is produced, presented, and hosted by the NCPA theatre section. And there is a fantastic lineup of presentations taking place on the platform.

To engage the broadest and most diverse audience possible, live and screened events will be combined in a variety of languages to liven up the flexible range of spaces. The programming features the very best local, national, and foreign artists, and includes everything from new writing to physical theatre, musicals, live and streamed broadcasts, spoken word, classic movies, and stand-up comedy.

UNERASE'S WOMEN'S DAY SPECIAL

An NCPA-Off Stage Presentation

Language: English, Hindi

Duration: 1 hr 40 mins

When: Thursday, March 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Age: 16+

Tickets: Book My Show

About the Event: This year, celebrate Women's Day with some heart-warming poetry and stories by UnErase Poetry. They are back with their flagship event, the UnErase Women's Day Special, celebrating women and breaking gender norms. Also, they turn 6! So join in for the celebrations! From stories of gender to tales of sexuality, from poetry that brings us closer together to words that inspire and empower, this Women's Day is about the journey.

Host: Shubham Shyam

Performers: Taranjit Kaur, Priya Malik, Sainee Raj, Mallika Dua and Vanika Sangtani

Music By - Abhin Joshi

COMEDY FOR COMEDY SAKE - WOMEN SLAY WEDNESDAY

An NCPA-Off Stage Presentation in collaboration with Comedy Ladder

Language: English / Hindi

Duration: 1 hr 30 mins

When: Wednesday, March 8, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Age: 16+

Tickets: Book My Show

About the Event: Women's day is all about women, Comedy ladder and NCPA bring to you Women Slay Wednesday a women's day special with an all-woman's line-up that'll give you a live stand-up comedy experience like no other. It's a show where the men pay more because women love discounts!

Hosted by Jeeya Sethi

Comics: Radhika Vaz, Abira Bath, Niv Prakasam, Seema Golchha, Pavitra Shetty & Supriya Joshi

EVERY GOOD BOY DESERVES FAVOUR

by Sir Tom Stoppard

An NCPA Production in collaboration with the Symphony Orchestra of India

Language: An English Play with Actors and Orchestra

Duration: 65 Mins

