Neal's Yard Remedies launches exclusively on Boddess

New Delhi, April 18 In 1981, Romy Fraser, a natural health advocate, created Neal's Yard Remedies in Covent Garden. This Aromatherapy led Wellness brand has since grown to become the market leader in ethical, organic beauty products, with 300+ outlets in 26 countries worldwide. As the brand launches exclusively on House Of Beauty's Omnichannel platform, Boddess life speaks to Anabel and Barnabas Kindersley, Brand Owners, Neal's Yard Remedies on the expansion of the brand's retail footprint.

Read Excerpts:

Tell us about Neal's Yard Remedies' journey as a brand?

Anabel and Barnabas: Neal's Yard Remedies first opened its doors in 1981 in a quiet corner of Covent Garden in the heart of London, UK. The brand was founded by holistic wellbeing advocate, Romy Fraser, who planted the seeds of what was to become Neal's Yard Remedies today - a world leader in natural and organic health and beauty. With over 300 outlets in 26 countries across the globe, the brand has been working with nature to make award-winning ethical health and beauty collections for over 40 years. And now we are very excited to be continuing our journey by launching in India.

How would you describe the brand's philosophy in simple words?

Anabel and Barnabas: Our philosophy is rooted in the belief that inner health and outer beauty should be in perfect balance. We support our customers' inner health through our wide range of natural remedies including herbs, tinctures, flower remedies and aromatherapy, and many of our stores in the UK offer a variety of holistic therapies and treatments. This complements our wide range of skincare and body products, which are formulated in the UK using ethically sourced herbs, botanicals and essential oils.

We also believe in using the highest possible percentage of organic ingredients as they are kinder to the earth - and kinder to our customers. All our products are free from harmful chemicals, and we make every possible effort to ensure we are treading lightly on the earth in all that we do.

What makes Neal's Yard Remedies different from the other beauty brands?

Anabel and Barnabas: We believe in independent certification as a way of assuring our customers of our ethical credentials. We certify our products through the Soil Association, which is internationally recognised for its incredibly high standards for organic food and beauty. This guarantees that our products contain the highest levels of certified organic ingredients.

We are also very proud of the work we do to support the causes close to our hearts. We have an ongoing commitment to protecting the world's bee population and have helped to protect over 50 million bees through our Bee Lovely campaign. We are currently leading a campaign to encourage the UK government to implement a total ban on bee-harming pesticides in the UK, and have the support of 55 businesses, organisations and charities such as Greenpeace to help us achieve this. Thanks to the support of our customers, we have also helped protect 3,000,000 m² of the endangered forest through our carbon balancing programme in partnership with World Land Trust.

And lastly, our iconic blue glass bottles make our products instantly recognizable. But they're more than just pretty packaging. The blue pigment reduces the light reaching the product, helping to protect the delicate aromas and herbal properties of the product inside without the use of preservatives. They're also great for upcycling - candlestick holders, vases and household decorations are just some of the ways we've seen customers give their Neal's Yard Remedies packaging a second life.

How excited are you about your launch in India?

Anabel and Barnabas: We are thrilled to be partnering with House of Beauty to bring Neal's Yard Remedies to India. We're so excited to be able to bring 40 years of experience developing natural and organic products to India at a time when there is a growing demand for products that are effective, ethical and sustainable. We very much look forward to building a strong partnership with House of Beauty over the coming years and bringing our pioneering brand to the people of India.

How would you describe the brand's mission?

Anabel and Barnabas: We do good so that our customers can feel good and look good, naturally.

The skincare industry has seen an influx of online D2C brands. How do you retain your edge in this competitive market?

Anabel and Barnabas: We believe in our products! We are proud to create award-winning products that are both effective and ethically made across such a broad range of categories, from skincare to bath and body to aromatherapy. India's Neal's Yard Remedies range will include the brand's cult favourite Wild Rose Beauty Balm, the 'one-pot wonder' loved for its radiance-boosting properties and made with sustainably sourced rosehip seed oil from rural Serbia. A product naturally rich in vitamins A and E as well as essential fatty acids, it's a 'must-have' among beauty experts and customers. We can't wait for you to try it.

