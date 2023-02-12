Neck pain from yoga?

New Delhi, Feb 12 Misalignment and lack of awareness during practice or even everyday activities can lead to neck pain, which is very frequent. These include routine daily motions that require repetitive forward movements, bad posture, or the propensity to hold your head still. The likelihood of developing discomfort in this region of your body is common, and it is simple for that pain to spread to your shoulders and back. Headaches and even injuries can result from neck pain.

Yogic Warm-up

You should start your practice with Sukshma Vyayam or other subtle exercises. When practicing yoga, you should warm up by gently rotating your hips, arms, wrists, head, and neck as well as mobilising your ankles to gradually warm up the joints. Walk quickly around the area to stretch and relax your muscles. By doing this, you'll get your body ready for practice and lower your risk of being hurt.

Make sure your body is fully warmed up before attempting any poses that require you to bend your back, such as Camel Pose and Snake Pose.

Take a core test

After elevating your feet, tuck your legs into your chest for a full five seconds before lifting them all the way up to ensure you have the appropriate core strength.

Locate a comfortable place to rest your head.

Rest the base of your palm at the top of your nose and extend your middle finger to the top of your head to determine where you should place your head on the floor. This area enables your

Practice inversions safely

. Rotate your forearms and elbows toward the floor while performing a headstand.

. Verify that you are not experiencing any pressure or sensation in your head.

. When you are in the stance, keep your head still at all times. Also, use a spotter if possible.

Stretch regularly

It is advisable to do yoga and regular stretching in the morning to combat this. This may help with issues including discomfort or stiffness in the shoulders and neck. Use these yoga practices in your practice at least three times per week.

Yoga Asanas

To prevent neck pain, there are a few poses that call for particular caution. There are many steps you can take to ensure that you are performing yoga in a way that is suitable for your body, level of ability, and desired objectives.

Bird Dog, a variation of Marjariasana

The transverse abdominals and the back can both benefit from more strength training with this yoga position.

. While on all fours and using double mats for enhanced knee protection and cushioning, extend one arm and the opposing leg. After pausing to take a breath, switch sides.

. 5 times on each side of the repetition

. Helpful for supporting the back and abs.

. Enhances spinal health

. Fosters mental focus

Ustrasana

