Neurocosmetics- Myth vs Reality

New Delhi, Aug 22 Goosebumps, blushing, hair-raising fear and going pale, we've all experienced these reactions on our skin, most of which are caused by emotion or feeling, whether it's excitement, nerves, embarrassment or fear. It's clear that our mind and our skin are directly 'talking' to each other in some way.

Science proves this beyond doubt: receptors in our cutaneous nervous system bind with neurotransmitters to send messages to the brain and immune systems about external and even internal stimuli that impact our skin. This helps the brain fix any problems, react to stimuli in the right way, and create a feeling of well-being. What happens if these processes are interrupted or slow down? That's when our skin breaks out, and gets inflamed or is over-sensitive. Or simply starts ageing prematurely.

Remember the feeling when you use a product that has menthol in it? Your skin feels cool and there's also a reduction in pain. A massage with aromatherapy oil relaxes your mind as well as your muscles. These products help us in sensorial and textural ways to de-stress or enhance our mood, invigorate us, or soothe us by soothing our skin.

The new generation of clean beauty neuro cosmetics companies has taken this idea one step further. They've created wonderful products using a holistic approach which works you inside and out. These products make your skin look like a million bucks, and they make you feel amazing as well, by working on the inner processes of the nervous system. Such products, developed through extensive research, enhance, support and repair the processes of skin-brain communication at a neurological level - by simple topical application!

You may ask - how is that possible? How can something you apply to your skin impact your brain and your feelings as well as repair your skin concerns? Read on for all the answers.

Mostly derived from natural, plant-based actives, clean beauty neurocosmetic products work to prolong the life and efficiency of cells. Which means they can actually reverse the effects of ageing on our skin. The science behind this almost miraculous effect is simple. The ingredients like neuro peptides contained in clean beauty neurocosmetics modulate and enhance those all-important messengers, the neurotransmitters, in their job of communicating with the brain. Once this two-way communication becomes more efficient because of the magic of neurocosmetics, a long-lasting transformation in the skin begins to occur, slowing down ageing, reducing inflammation and supporting healing.

Here's a great example of how this actually plays out in our skin's nervous system. We all know that stress in our lives shows up so clearly on our skin making it look dull, older or inflamed. This is because stress promotes the release of cortisol, the stress hormone which damages the collagen in our bodies. However, if products containing neuropeptides are used on the skin, they work as neurotransmitters, and dramatically reduce hormones like cortisol, making our skin look immediately younger, healthier and more radiant.

Here's another example of how these cutting-edge new products called neurocosmetics can change the way our skin functions. Some products contain beta-endorphins

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor