New Mehndi Designs For Chhath Puja 2025: Try Easy and Elegant Patterns for Festive Look

Chhath Puja is a four days festival edicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. This festival is Celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, this festival spans over four days and includes various rituals, such as fasting and offering arghya (prayers) to the rising and setting sun.

As you prepare for the Chhath Puja rituals, applying mehendi can be both a creative expression and a symbol of joy and good fortune. This year Chhath Puja will begin from Tomorrow, Saturday October 25, 2025 and will end on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Here are few Mehndi Design Options