No such thing as too much makeup!

New Delhi, July 1 One of the most renowned cosmetics companies in the world, Pat McGrath Labs, is set to lauchh in India. The brand will be available exclusively on the Nykaa website and app with an excellent assortment, which includes high-performance formulas, premium cosmetics, daring eyeshadow palettes, and the most exquisite and boudoir-worthy lipsticks.

Pat McGrath developed her line of high-performance cosmetics while also defining worldwide trends in beauty and elevating the makeup craft. This work culminated in the introduction of her own brand. When McGrath's GOLD 001 debut product was made available on social media in the fall of 2015, it quickly sold out. Since then, the brand has persisted in introducing cutting-edge, motivational cosmetics and forging unthinkable partnerships that have expanded the definition of beauty.

"I'm beyond thrilled to announce that Pat McGrath Labs is launching with Nykaa in India. I've always felt the lush jewel tones and rich textures found in Indian filmmaking and art to be so inspiring. My collection is built on high-performance products and colour-true hues that flatter every skin type and tone. I cannot wait to see all the beautiful looks that will be created," says Pat McGrath.

Commenting on the launch, Nykaa Spokesperson, said, "At Nykaa, our goal is to continue bringing the best from the world of beauty - global sensations as well as superstar brands - closer to home. We are excited to launch yet another cult beauty brand in India - PAT McGRATH LABS. It's safe to say that Pat McGrath is a revolution, and her ability to bring alive the creative potential of makeup has shaped numerous beauty trends and techniques that are fervently followed across the globe."

Some bestsellers that will be available include:

Mattetrance Lipstick

"When you have a model in a beautiful gown backstage and you have less than a minute to put a lip on her, you don't have time to shade it in. I developed Mattetrance so that anyone could create a 3D-lip in 2.1 seconds without having to become Leonardo da Vinci. I create products that are perfect for me and my work backstage, but also easy for everyone," says Pat McGrath.

The Mothership Palettes

"Makeup can be a radical form of self-expression. My philosophy, 'Use without caution,' is about taking risks, experimenting, and having a fearless attitude toward colour," says Pat McGrath.

Dark Star Mascara

"Dark Star Mascara is its own force field. It transcends your most surreal lash fantasies, warping reality with otherworldly levels of volume, length, and curl," says Pat McGrath.

Products will be available only at Nykaa.com starting June 18.

