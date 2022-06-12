Now an Aman in Beverly Hills

New Delhi, June 12 Within eight acres of botanical gardens, Aman Beverly Hills will be part of the groundbreaking 17.5-acre One Beverly Hills development, which will be located at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards, less than a mile from Rodeo Drive.

The project will include an Aman hotel, a collection of exclusive Aman Branded Residences, and an Aman Club, which is scheduled to open in 2026 to guests, residents, and members.

Being one of the world's preeminent lifestyle and hospitality brand, the opening was announced in collaboration with privately held investment firms Cain International and Alagem Capital. The global pioneer in the creation of peaceful sanctuaries far removed from daily life, Aman is renowned as a provider of seclusion, wellbeing, exceptional design, and unrivalled service, with 34 resorts and hotels in over 20 countries, 15 of which are within or near Unesco World Heritage Sites.

One Beverly Hills will redevelop a large area of land to create a unified proposition focused on health and wellbeing, surrounded by botanical gardens showcasing native plant species. Aman Beverly Hills, like Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, will be the focal point of this magnificent urban green space, set within the tranquil Nai Lert Park in the heart of Bangkok.

The brand's positioning has evolved in recent years to bring its renowned Aman lifestyle to urban destinations in addition to its remote resorts, including Aman New York, which will open on August 2, 2022, Aman Residences, Tokyo

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor