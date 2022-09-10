NYC Broadway Week returns for its fall iteration

New Delhi, Sep 10 In collaboration with Mastercard, NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organisation and convention and visitors bureau, on Saturday declared that the fall edition of NYC Broadway Week is now available. Through September 25, 21 Broadway performances are offered with 2-for-1 tickets as part of the biennial event, which is now in its 11th year. Tickets can be purchased at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

"We are proud to welcome back our signature fall program, NYC Broadway Week, offering theatre enthusiasts across the City and around the world access to extraordinary productions right here in New York City at an exceptional value," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

Participating shows in NYC Broadway Week fall 2022 include:

* 1776

* Aladdin

* A Strange Loop

* Beetlejuice

* The Book of Mormon

* Chicago

* Come From Away

* Cost of Living

* Death of a Salesman

* Funny Girl

* Hadestown

* Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

* Into The Woods

* The Kite Runner

* The Lion King

* MJ: The Musical

* Moulin Rouge! The Musical

* The Phantom of the Opera

* The Piano Lesson

* Six

* Wicked

The Broadway League and Mastercard, NYC & Company's chosen payment partner, are partners in the production of NYC Broadway Week. Dedicated outreach to the Mastercard database, exclusive content on NYCGo.com, out-of-home advertising across the five boroughs, digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxis, and NYC & Company's verified social media handle @nycgo, using both original content and user-generated content, pegged to the hashtag #NYCBroadwayWeek, are all used to promote the programme.

"We are most excited to kick off the fall Broadway season and the return of NYC Broadway Week makes it even more special. Savvy Broadway fans know this is an incredible way to attend a show and we look forward to welcoming you," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor