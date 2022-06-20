Only 7% of mothers actually practice prenatal or postnatal yoga

New Delhi, June 20 A Prenatal Yoga Survey on the occasion of the upcoming International Day of Yoga revealed the benefits and practice of prenatal & postnatal yoga, and how many mothers actually adopt yoga as a lifestyle in the long run.

Mylo, a full-stack D2C platform for expecting and new mothers, announced the results of a survey it conducted amongst 6,000 expecting and new moms.

Ninety-one per cent of expecting moms agreed that exercise is healthy during pregnancy; with 85 per cent believe that yoga is beneficial both during pregnancy and after childbirth. Contrary to what may be perceived, only 7 per cent of the mothers actually practiced prenatal or postnatal yoga. Moms confirm that lack of time

