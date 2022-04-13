Over 30 artists lined up for maajja's online YAALL Fest

New Delhi, April 13 YAALL Fest, maajja's online global festival, is scheduled to be premiered on YouTube and on the popular music channel Vijay Music on April 14 and 15.

The global platform for South Asian artists has brought together over 34 artists that including names from the Tamil film industry alongside up-and-coming Indian and global talent – curated and chosen by co-founder Rahman himself.

maajja is the brainchild of a trio of Canadian entrepreneurs – Noel Kirthiraj, Sen Sachi and Prasana Balachandran – along with Rahman.

Imagined as a premier global music festival, the objective of YAALL is to bring together independent artists from around the world to create a cultural renaissance in South India for independent music, first with a digital edition.

"We are very excited about being able to showcase independent music and artists in a scale and manner not seen before. The idea behind it is to usher in new ideas, a renaissance if you will. This showcase featuring the who's who and up-and-coming names will introduce super talented music and fresh music to the audience, with this upcoming digital edition being a key first step," says Noel Kirthiraj, CEO and co-founder maajja.

Leading the event will be legendary music directors Rahman and Santhosh Narayanan, singers like Shashaa Tirupati, Pravin Saivi, Sakthi Amaran, Maalavika Sundar, TeeJay, Sathyaprakash, music producers Sean Roldan, Leon James, Tenma, artists Keba Jeremiah, Mugen Rao, Siennor, Aalap Raju, The Casteless Collective and, bands like Oorka and Staccato from Chennai.

Alongside these names will be artists from around the world like Shan Vincent de Paul, Navz-47, Two's A Company, Cartel Madras, Magisha, Sarika Navanathn, n X t Duo and AllMixedUp

