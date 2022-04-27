Pitch in and #BeRememberedForGood!

New Delhi, April 27 At the forefront of supporting causes that have a positive impact on society for many years, Seagram's 100 Pipers pledges to plant 1 million trees in partnership with the AROH Foundation to bring the brand's core proposition of 'Be Remembered For Good' to life in an experiential way.

This year, 100 Pipers 'Play for a Cause' pledges to a greener future by pledging to plant 1 million trees over the course of a year. The brand launched this historic campaign in support of Earth Day. It has also embraced future technologies, launching India's first Goodnessthemed NFT dedicated to tree planting, titled 'Now Funding Tomorrow.'

The opening event saw the release of 13 coveted NFTs designed with the campaign's overarching theme this year - Tree Plantation for Environment Conservation. All 13 NFTs were sold out within 10 minutes of their release. The proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will be donated to the AROH Foundation to help further the cause of ecological regeneration.

Driven by the power of music, this year's 'Play for a Cause' will feature the participation of India's acclaimed music bands such as Twin Strings, When Chai Met Toast, Nalayak & Threeory who will be performing across all major metros such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh as well as smaller cities to draw Indian youth attention to the cause and unite the crowds, inspiring social change.

Expressing his excitement towards the initiative, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "Seagram's 100 Pipers believes in leadership of thought & innovation. Play For A Cause music events are key brand experiences that bring alive the ethos - ‘Be Remembered For Good'. This year, Play For A Cause aims to resonate even more strongly with the youth by supporting the cause of Tree Plantation & Eco-Regeneration in two unique ways. Starting Earth Day 2022, 100 Pipers will work closely with AROH Foundation for planting 1 Million Trees across India over a year. Riding the winds of change, 100 Pipers has also leveraged new-age technologies like NFTs to support this cause & drive the message home with the future generations - a first-ever in India! We've received overwhelming response with our first set of NFTs selling out in under 10 mins. Being committed to the cause we will announce a 2nd NFT drop soon."

Sharing thoughts about the initiative, Dr. Neelam Gupta, Founder President and CEO, AROH Foundation said "At no time has it been more evident & more important that we invest in our planet. The collaboration with Seagram's 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause' is a perfect platform to further amplify our effortstowards environment protection with the India-wide 1 Million tree plantation drive. Also in order to shape our future we need to embrace technologies of the future which makes the NFT campaign extremely relevant to ensure our message reaches to the young audience of today."

