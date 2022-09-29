Prateek Kuhad announces India Leg

New Delhi, Sep 29 Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced the India leg of his highly anticipated 'The Way That Lovers Do' World Tour.

Spread over 2 months and spanning 15 cities, the widely loved musician will be embarking on what is positioned to be one of his largest-ever home-grown tours within the sub-continent.

The mammoth run, kicking off on October 29th in Mumbai and wrapping up on December 18th in Goa, will see the pop music titan performing a two hour long set every night, with a setlist that features hot new favourites such as 'Just A Word' and 'Favourite Peeps' and evergreen radio hits such as 'cold/mess' and 'Kasoor'. The multi-city trek will include an assortment of cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru.

The India leg of 'The Way That Lovers Do' India Tour will be produced and presented by BookMyShow, Big Bad Wolf, and TribeVibe.

Kuhad states, "I'm super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I'm looking forward to re-connecting with all my beautiful fans across the region... and I can't wait to perform live for you guys!"

Commenting on the tour, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, "Fandom for any artist is born out of the strength of connection that their music or art forges with the audience stirring emotions, relatability, and sync with rhythm. Prateek Kuhad is the epitome of each of these factors for fans in India and beyond who have always resonated deeply with his music. We are thrilled to bring Prateek Kuhad's much-awaited 'The Way That Lovers Do' Tour to India after its successful run across the US, UK and Europe, creating an unparalleled, soulful music experience for Indian entertainment seekers. Fans across India, get ready to welcome the biggest pop music sensation as he paints your city red with love this winter."

Dhruv Jagasia, Founder, Big Bad Wolf states, "We are super stoked to be able to cater to Prateek's fanbase requests of wanting to see him perform live. We are always scouting for opportunities to honour that profound connection he shares with his fans which can only perhaps be fully expressed during live concerts. His concerts are sheer magic and we wanted to really curate a more intrinsic India tour this time around since he's been recording in the studio for most part of the last two years."

Fans can now get their hands on tickets exclusively on BookMyShow. Tickets for the Indian leg of Prateek Kuhad's 'The Way That Lovers Do' World Tour go live today, September 26th at 4 PM IST and are priced INR 499/- upwards.

