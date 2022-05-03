Pregnant Sophie Turner flaunts baby bump at Met Gala red carpet alongside husband Joe Jonas

Flaunting her baby bump in style alongside husband Joe Jonas, a pregnant Sophie Turner arrived on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet dressed in a floor-length embellished black gown.

The 'Game of Thrones' alum's gown featured long sleeves and a silver-studded pattern on the bodice as she rounded up her look with a pair of black platform sandals. Sophie also wore her famous red hair in sleek waves along with bright red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Joe matched her perfectly by donning a black and white tux with a long lace coattail. He finished his look with a couple of chain necklaces.

As per Page Six, since making their red carpet debut as newlyweds back in 2019, this is the first time either star has attended the Met Gala.

That same year Sophie and Joe had surprised their fans by getting married after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. They then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019 and first became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to their baby girl.

( With inputs from ANI )

